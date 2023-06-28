abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.67

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.67 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 46.05 ($0.59). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 47.45 ($0.60), with a volume of 729,757 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £188.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,076.92%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

