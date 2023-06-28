3,400 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. 1,291,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

