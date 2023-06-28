18,867 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

