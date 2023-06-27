Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $17.04. 401,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,647. The firm has a market cap of $337.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $3,413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

