XSGD Price Down 0.4% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.52 million and $1.28 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get XSGD alerts:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

