Xponance Inc. Sells 18,852 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

MS stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

