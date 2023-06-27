Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $49,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
