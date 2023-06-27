Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $452.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

