XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. 3,051,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.