Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of XIN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

