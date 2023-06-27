Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

