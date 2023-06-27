Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.3 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

