WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $13.27 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $234,348.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00288064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

