Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($54.67) to GBX 4,400 ($55.94) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($49.84) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.86) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.86) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.86 ($49.62).

Whitbread Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,325 ($42.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,289.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,054.06. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,427.01, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.55) and a one year high of GBX 3,464.23 ($44.05).

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.63) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,401.46%.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($41.59), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($222,752.40). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

