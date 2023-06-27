Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.