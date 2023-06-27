Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $417.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.