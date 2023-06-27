Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

