Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

MCHP opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

