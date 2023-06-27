Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 897 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

