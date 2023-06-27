Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 702 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,782 shares of company stock valued at $161,343,346 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

