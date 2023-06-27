Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.