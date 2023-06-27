Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $372.34

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $372.34 and last traded at $371.80, with a volume of 80146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.45.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

