Wanchain Price Up 7% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,731,516 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

