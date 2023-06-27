Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.03. 4,701,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.