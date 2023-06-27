Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,191,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

