Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $417.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

