Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $89.63 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00010871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.63 million and $3.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,330.61 or 0.99994374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.14535926 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,337,846.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

