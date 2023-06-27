Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $221,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,618,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

