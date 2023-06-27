Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 481 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

DE opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

