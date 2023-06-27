Vigilare Wealth Management Has $504,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.11. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

