Vigilare Wealth Management Has $257,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.