Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.56 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00012578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,205,571 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

