Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -254.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

