Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

