Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

