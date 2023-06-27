Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

