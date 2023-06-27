Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

