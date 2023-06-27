Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $28,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

