Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 3rd Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.59. 77,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

