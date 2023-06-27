Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 71,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 327,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 168,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,687,224. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.