Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHED stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 118.35 ($1.50). 919,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,083. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 111.60 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a market cap of £558.59 million, a PE ratio of 348.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Urban Logistics REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,628.73). In related news, insider Richard Moffitt purchased 127,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £149,350.50 ($189,892.56). Also, insider Nigel Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,628.73). Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

