Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.55.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 400,500 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

