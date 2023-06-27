UMA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005391 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $118.49 million and $5.38 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,544,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,339,227 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

