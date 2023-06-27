Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.80 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE UGP opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
