Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.09.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.