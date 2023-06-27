Truist Financial Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,381 shares of company stock worth $51,344,466. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

