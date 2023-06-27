TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0746 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $18.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,955,470,125 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

