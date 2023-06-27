TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Sells $410,265.48 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

THS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

