TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $834.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $855.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $858.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $794.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.08.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.