Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 13,729 call options.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,048,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,763,771. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,051,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 53.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 421,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 324.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 565,924 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

